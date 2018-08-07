East Preston and Kingston summer show 2018

East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society’s summer show continues to thrive, as this year’s event proved.

Considering the difficult growing conditions, with the unusually hot summer, chairman Celia Buckley and the committee were delighted by the quality and number of entries on display.

Don Blizzard, orchid exhibitor and seller. Picture: Derek Martin DM1880240a

The summer show and fête took place on Saturday, another sizzling hot day, in the Village Hall complex and Warren Recreation Ground, with teas served in the cricket pavilion.

Celia said: “Pride of place is, of course, given to the wonderful flowers, vegetables and fruit, but the classes for baking, homemade jam, jelly and chutneys, handicraft and photography are also hugely popular, providing a good deal of competition between those who enter, and added interest for the many visitors.

“This show continues to thrive with the goodwill, commitment and support of members and the wider community. There was a good range of side shows, stalls showcasing local clubs, associations and charities, along with those selling jewellery and orchids.

Robbie the Magician with, from left, Freya Wadey, seven, Alice Rowledge, four, and her brother Henry, two. Picture: Derek Martin DM1880208a

“Unfortunately, the fun dog show was cancelled due to the extreme heat but Robbie the Magician provided entertainment for children of all ages and Worthing Silver Band enhanced the afternoon’s proceedings.”

Cup winners were:

Patrick Sims, Hanson Challenge Cup for vegetables and fruit; Ray Brown Memorial Shield for sweet peas; David Mackenzie Thorowgood Memorial Cup for sweet peas; Howard Challenge Cup for the man with most points in all classes; best vegetable exhibit.

David Stubbings, Silver Challenge Bowl for flowers; Cactus Cup for cactus or succulent; RHS Banksian Medal for most prize money in vegetables, fruit and flowers.

Amanda O'Shea with her fuchsia. Picture: Derek Martin DM1880246a

George Sharp, Children’s Cup for most points.

Christina Goodwyn, Silver Salver for mixed produce; John Rankin Dahlia Cup for dahlias grown by a resident of East Preston or Kingston.

Don Blizzard, Beloe Cup for dahlias.

Coral Cook and Janet Samwell, floral vase for floral arrangements.

Worthing Silver Band provided musical entertainment. Picture: Derek Martin DM1880193a

Margaret Moores, Behar Cup for table decoration; best floral arrangement.

Amanda O’Shea, Jenkins Cup for fuchsias; British Fuchsia Society Spoon for fuchsias.

Diana Buckley, Ladies’ Challenge Cup for the woman with most points in all classes; Cookery Goblet for most points in cookery.

Pam Walton, Doris Jenkins Cup for chutney.

Celia Buckley, Derek Silk Photography Cup for best photograph.

Wendy Baker, Worshipful Company of Gardeners Certificates for best fruit exhibit.

Peter Jenkins, best flower exhibit.

Other first prize winners were: Wendy Baker, Connie Sims, Eric Pidgeon, Beryl Patterson, Jane Lines, Frank Togher, Alison Wilkinson, Primrose Buckley, Jo Skinner, Fred Spanton, Sarah Chandler, Sarah Hill, Lindy Wintle, Terry Longman, Carol Longman, Stasha Martin, Caroline Kosa, Lydia Mash, Helen Blizzard, Mary Sreeves, Kath Gill and Florence Chapman.

The society is always keen to welcome new and enthusiastic people to join the society and take part in its busy calendar of events. In September, there is a holiday organised to Cambridgeshire. October’s meeting will be Gardeners’ Question Time with a harvest supper and this year’s annual dinner will be held at The Fox in Patching.

The season concludes in early December with a talk, entitled Are You Ready for Christmas?. Further information can be found at celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs or telephone 01903 782191.

