Duck stuck in car grill sparks rescue operation by animal charity

An hour-long rescue operation was required to remove a duck, stuck inside the grill of a car in Selsey on Monday (March 11).

According to Sidlesham-based Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, it was called to assist a lady who had a 'duck stuck in the grill of her car'.

Its post on Facebook added: "A member of staff was [already] on the way to Selsey so said she would swing by to have a look. The poor little female mallard was well and truly stuck behind the grill of the car with no way of getting out.

"With thanks to the lovely guys from Hillfield Garage in Selsey, we were able to get the duck out safely without damaging the lady's car. Thank you for saving the day!

"The little mallard is now resting with us at Brent Lodge after her ordeal and enjoying a well deserved meal!"

However, sadly, animal care manager, Emma Ashcroft, confirmed the duck died overnight.

Photo by Emma Ashcroft, Brent Lodge animal care manager

She said: "She must have been hit and was wedged between the grill and suffered internal damage. She was quite subdued and quiet and sadly passed away overnight. She had some food and wasn't in any pain and at least she was comfortable.

"We were devastated. It was a good one hour long operation, with mechanics coming out. We did everything we could."