Dry and sunny weather in Sussex today

It is set to be a dry day in Sussex with long spells of sunshine.

After a cloudy, dry start, the day will brighten with sunny spells developing, according to the Met office.

The sunshine may become hazy at times during the day.

Brisk winds around the coasts will become lighter by the evening.

The maximum temperature will be 16degC.

Sunrise 7.11am ; Sunset 6.27pm.

SEE MORE: Sussex busker says goodbye to the streets: ‘Today I got my house keys’

Pod of 30 dolphins spotted off Sussex coast

What happens next with plans for IKEA in Sussex?