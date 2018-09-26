Dry and sunny weather in Sussex today

It is set to be a dry day with prolonged sunshine and lights winds in Sussex today (Wednesday, September 26).

It will feel rather warm in the sunshine with maximum temperatures 21degC, according to the Met Office.

Tonight will be dry and clear with light winds but a risk of isolated mist or fog patch around dawn.

It will feel cold with grass frost likely in rural locations.

Tomorrow is set to be another warm and dry day with maximum temperatures of 23 degC.

Sunrise 6.53am; Sunset 6.52pm.

