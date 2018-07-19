Drivers warned of A27 delays after fire

Drivers heading onto the A27 face delays due to an earlier a fire at a field in Chichester.

Westhampnett Road in Chichester was closed between Sainsbury's and Spitalfield Lane leading to congestion on the A27 and surrounding roads but has since been reopened.

The 'fast spreading' and 'challenging' fire has now been extinguished.

Up to 40 firefighters attended the scene along with eight police officers and at least four ambulance crew members from one ambulance and one emergency discovery vehicle.

Adrian Murphy, area manager and response for the fire service, said: "It was a fast spreading fire. The first engine arrived and called for eight further engines to deal with the fire.

"It was a challenge accessing the fire. It started to spread affecting neighbouring properties.

"We have now put the fire out and it is under control."