Driver loses 'a lot of blood' as car smashes through wall outside Worthing children's nursery

A car has smashed through a wall outside a children's nursery in Worthing.

Pictures from the scene in Chesswood Road show a silver Volkswagen with a badly damaged front and a brick wall strewn across the pavement.

The scene in Chesswood Road

The incident occurred outside Greatsaurus Nursery and an NHS dermatology clinic at around 10.45am this morning (November 4), according to a witness..

A member of the nursery staff said the driver appeared to 'lose control', suddenly accelerating into a car parked on the forecourt and through the wall.

The witness said an 'elderly' woman was driving the car and 'lost a lot of blood' from an injury, which was patched up at the dermatology clinic before an ambulance arrived.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

The scene in Chesswood Road