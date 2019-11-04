Driver loses 'a lot of blood' as car smashes through wall outside Worthing children's nursery

A car has smashed through a wall outside a children's nursery in Worthing.
Pictures from the scene in Chesswood Road show a silver Volkswagen with a badly damaged front and a brick wall strewn across the pavement.
The incident occurred outside Greatsaurus Nursery and an NHS dermatology clinic at around 10.45am this morning (November 4), according to a witness..
A member of the nursery staff said the driver appeared to 'lose control', suddenly accelerating into a car parked on the forecourt and through the wall.
The witness said an 'elderly' woman was driving the car and 'lost a lot of blood' from an injury, which was patched up at the dermatology clinic before an ambulance arrived.
South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.