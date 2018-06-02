Donations are welcomed at new food banks

Two new food donation points have been set up to help serve people who are in a food crisis situation in Shoreham, Southwick and Fishersgate.

Co-op in Ham Road, Shoreham, has introduced a trolley for customers to donate dry goods for Shoreham Foodbank to collect. The other food donation point is located in The Shoreham Centre in Pond Road.

People are encouraged to donate items such as sugar, tinned goods, pasta, rice and cereals.

Last year, Shoreham Foodbank says it gave more than 9 and a half tonnes of food to 1,147 people, including 350 children.

Food donated to the charity is taken to its food store where it is weighed, inspected for damage and checked it is in date, before being taken to distribution centres.

Agencies such as Citizens Advice, children’s centres and schools issue vouchers to exchange for food at centres.

One distribution centre is located in Shoreham Free Church Hall, Buckingham Road, which opens on Tuesdays from 10am to noon. The other is in the St John Ambulance headquarters, off Ham Road, which opens on Fridays from 4pm to 6pm.

To find out more about the project, visit shoreham.foodbank.org.uk.