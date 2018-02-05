Donation will help to maintain support bus

An Angmering-based cancer support charity has received £750 to help maintain its support bus which provides mobile support around the community.

Cancer United provides advice and support to locals affected by cancer. Founded in 2012 by Jan Sheward, the charity offers support groups and a specialist cancer exercise facility.

The donation comes from housebuilder CALA Homes bursary scheme, launched last year to fund projects which make a vital difference in and around their communities.

John Kennedy, Regional Managing Director for CALA Homes South Home Counties, said: “Cancer United does wonderful work supporting locals who have been affected by cancer and plays a vital role in helping them get their lives back on track following diagnosis and throughout treatment and recovery. With community firmly placed at the heart of CALA, Cancer United perfectly mirrors this ethos.”

Jan Sheward, founder and trustee at Cancer United, said: “We are thrilled to have received this funding as part of CALA’s Community Bursary. Cancer United aims to act on behalf of the community by providing a link between clinical care and community support, working on other aspects of care, such as mental health and dementia care. This donation means that we can maintain the bus and continue to reach out to the community.”