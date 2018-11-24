Donation is worth twice as much to people affected by disasters

The British Red Cross in Sussex is asking local people to donate or raise funds for its urgent appeal to help people affected by disasters in the UK and overseas – and all donations will be worth twice as much thanks to a unique matched funding scheme.

Donations made through The Big Give Christmas Challenge between November 27 and December 4 will be worth 100 per cent more thanks to a generous match funding scheme. Visit redcross.org.uk/biggive to find out more.

The Red Cross Disaster Fund ensures the organisation is able to respond immediately when disaster strikes. They don’t need to wait for money to come in from an appeal but can act straight away. In recent years the Disaster Fund has been used to provide immediate support after the Manchester Arena and London Bridge attacks, as well as immediate support to international disasters like the Indonesian earthquake and tsunami. The Disaster Fund has brought rapid relief and hope to those affected, through provision of food, shelter, healthcare, psycho-social and other forms of vital support.

Red Cross in Sussex is asking people to do whatever they can to raise desperately needed funds that allow them to be ready to act as soon as they are needed.

Charlotte Magan for the Red Cross in Sussex said, “This is a tremendous, unique and very limited opportunity to double your money to help people who are in immediate need.

“The first hours after a disaster are vital and being able to respond immediately is essential to bringing relief and hope to people.

“Please can you donate or organise a fundraising event to create more beautiful moments like these?

“It could be a coffee morning or dinner party, a collection, a fundraising event at work, church, college or school, to help people who have been caught in a tragedy.”

To help, contact Charlotte Magan on 01273 227826 or email CMagan@redcross.org.uk or visit www.redcross.org.uk