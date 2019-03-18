Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Sheba is always keen to show off tricks

A clever Akita cross who is full of life, Sheba is always keen to show off some tricks, said staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Fun, reward-based training is one of Sheba’s favourite pastimes, so ideal owners will continue this in a new home.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “While this sweet four-year-old enjoys time to herself, she is also very fond of your company once she knows you well.

“Give her the time she needs, and it won’t be long until you have formed a strong and lasting bond with this affectionate girl.”

Much more a fan of human company, Sheba will need to be the only pet at home in a relaxed environment with minimal visitors, and can live with teenagers over the age of 16.

Sheba travels well in the car and likes to explore on quiet, rural countryside walks to avoid bumping into lots of other dogs.

Tracey added: “Sheba can’t wait to meet her special someone; her ‘pawfect’ match would be active and experienced owners who are keen to continue her training.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more.

