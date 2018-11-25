Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Mike has a huge heart

With the biggest brown eyes and the hugest of hearts, Mike is an endearing chap you are bound to fall in love with, said Dogs Trust Shoreham staff.

After taking the time to get to know you, the Labrador cross will display an affectionate nature and relish your attention

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “The big softy is often found cuddling up to a teddy, but would love to finally find his special someone to snuggle up to at night.

“With a desire for constant companionship, seven-year-old Mike is looking for a family who will always have time to keep him company.”

Mike would like to live in an adult-only, multi-person household and could potentially live with a calm-natured dog.

Tracey said: “This sensitive soul enjoys the more peaceful side of life and is best suited to a relaxed lifestyle, without too many visitors. Mike would benefit from exploring in quieter walking areas where he can relax and play to his heart’s content.

“If you think you could be the special someone Mike has been looking for and could provide him with the support he needs to develop his confidence, then please call the rehoming centre at Dogs Trust Shoreham.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more.

