Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Lenny has a heart of gold

Described by staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham as a true gentleman with a heart of gold, Lenny is longing for a peaceful home.

The perfect home for this four-year-old lurcher would be somewhere peaceful without too much going on. A home could be shared with teenagers over 15.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Fond of affection once he knows you well, it may take Lenny a little longer to build up a bond but give him the time he needs, and you will have a loyal and loving best friend for life.”

While wishing to be the only pet at home, Lenny loves to socialise with other playful dogs and would like to find a family with dog-owning friends, for regular meet-ups with familiar dogs on play dates.

Tracey added: “If you think you could be the patient, laidback owner that Lenny is looking for and support him in developing some confidence, then he would love to meet you.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more.

Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Lenny SUS-180823-152450001

