Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Harley has lots of love to offer

Harley is hopeful to find patient, gentle owners who could spend some time getting to know this lurcher crossbreed.

Staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham said Harley is an endearing character with lots of love to offer, despite his turbulent past.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “He is hopeful to find patient, gentle owners who could spend some time getting to know him and then shower him with lots of love and affection once they have built up a bond.

“Harley’s big loves in life are company from his favourite human friends, running about in the fields, tucking into his dinner, or relaxing down with a long-lasting chew.”

Described as a sensitive soul, Harley can lack confidence in overwhelming situations so would prefer a quiet lifestyle, relishing peaceful walks away from the hustle and bustle of lots of other dogs.

Harley is currently working on doggy social skills but has the potential to live with another well-suited canine and teenagers over the age of 14.

Tracey said: “If you are an active person, looking for a loyal companion who could join you on relaxing walks and who you could spend lots of one on one time with, then Harley may just be the dog for you.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more.

