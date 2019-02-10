Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Ace

A loopy lurcher, with an endearing character and heaps of energy — Ace is truly one of a kind, said staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Playful in nature, two-year-old Ace enjoys bounding around with toys, receiving a fuss from people and socialising with like-minded canines.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “This charismatic chap is great fun to be around and will keep you thoroughly entertained with his puppy-like ways.”

Ace could potentially live with another dog with an equally enthusiastic playstyle but would also be just as happy as the only pet. Any human pals must be over the age of 16.

Tracey said: “Clumsy in both body and spatial awareness; Ace is often described as a spider on skates. He is looking for a home that is predominantly carpeted throughout and will need owners who are steady on their feet.”

The perfect abode would have access to walking areas by foot, with a decent-sized garden. A special someone who will embrace Ace’s quirks and dedicate lots of love and time would be a dream come true.

Ace is currently in a temporary foster home, so call Dogs Trust Shoreham in advance of your visit if you wish to know more.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more.

