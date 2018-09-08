Dogs Trust seminar will help dogs cope with fireworks

Dog owners are advised to think ahead and start preparing for Bonfire Night.

Most dogs dislike fireworks but they can learn how to cope with their fear.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is running a seminar called Firework Fear in Dogs, so owners can prepare their pets well in advance of November 5 and the Guy Fawkes season.

Gemma Whitlaw, head coach at Dogs Trust Dog School Sussex, said: “Fireworks can be incredibly distressing for dogs, with the combination of bright lights and loud, unexpected bangs causing negative and often lasting effects on our four-legged friends.

“Dogs have approximately four times more sensitive hearing than humans and they can hear much higher frequency sounds than we can, so a firework bang for a dog can seem terrifyingly loud.

“To avoid the unspeakable distress and anguish many dogs will go through during fireworks displays, it’s so important that owners plan to help them and their dogs feel prepared and comfortable when November comes around.

“Now is the ideal time to do this as people often have a bit more time on their hands and it’s far enough in advance of fireworks night for consistent training to have a big impact on dogs when it really matters.”

The seminar will be held at the Brighton Road rehoming centre on Monday, October 8, at 6pm. Tickets cost £5, to include refreshments. To book a place, email SussexDogSchool@dogstrust.org.uk or call 01273 466 977.

There is also a host of tips at www.dogstrustdogschool.org.uk

Dog of the Week – Lenny

Dog of the Week – Wilson

Dog of the Week – Olly