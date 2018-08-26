Dog of the Week – Wilson

Crossbreed Wilson is adored by everyone at Dogs Trust Shoreham, staff even said the older dog has a heart of gold.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “He may be 13-years-old, but Wilson wouldn’t let a small thing like age hold him back; he still has his playful streak and loves his toys more than anything.

“Whether it be fluffy toys, squeaky toys, balls or raggers, this endearing boy adores them all.”

Wilson also enjoys the peaceful side of life, with staff saying he can be found mooching about in the garden or taking an afternoon nap.

Tracey added: “A quiet retirement home, where he can feel relaxed and reassured, while enjoying the occasional back scratch from his human pals would be Wilson’s idea of heaven.”

A home could be shared with children over the age of 12, but Wilson would like to be the only pet.

Tracey said: “Certain to make a wonderful addition to someone’s life, Wilson cannot wait to feel the comfort of a loving home. If you think you may be the one this gorgeous boy’s been waiting for, then please don’t hesitate to contact Dogs Trust Shoreham.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Contact 01273 452576 for more information or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

-----

