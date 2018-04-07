Dog of the Week: Wilbur

Wilbur is an enthusiastic one-year-old terrier who is keen to learn, say Dogs Trust Shoreham staff.

They say that Wilbur loves to hang out with canine chums on walks, but would like to be the only pet in an adult-only household.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “A perfect owner would love Wilbur’s fun-loving spirit and sensitive side, in a home away from the hustle and bustle where quiet walks are easily accessible.

“Since arriving at Dogs Trust Shoreham, Wilbur has made significant progress and is slowly working away insecurities.”

Visit Dogs Trust Shoreham at Brighton Road, Shoreham or phone 01273 452576 for more information.

