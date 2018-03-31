Dog of the Week: Safi

Safi adores company and likes to show affection by climbing up onto your lap and covering you in kisses.

At 12 years old, short walks in the park and a grassy garden would be perfect for calm Safi, say Dogs Trust Shoreham Staff.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Safi certainly still has plenty of love left to give, dreaming of a loving home to spend afternoons snuggling on the sofa.

“Safi is sociable and would be able to share a home with another calm-natured canine, but would be just as happy as the only pet.”

Safi is currently staying in a temporary foster home while waiting for a relaxing retirement home. Foster carers have described Safi as ‘an adorable dog with a heart of gold’.

For more information about Safi or other dogs at the centre, visit Dogs Trust Shoreham on Brighton Road, Shoreham, or phone 01273 452576.