Dog of the week - Luna

Gentle greyhound Luna is a sweet soul who needs an understanding special someone.

Luna enjoys running about the fields with other dogs, say Dogs Trust Shoreham staff.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Luna is a sweet character who can be insecure at times.

“Luna will make for a loving and loyal best friend, if given time and patience to build a bond.”

The three-year old would love to relax in the garden as part of a quiet home environment.

Luna’s ideal home would include living with another friendly dog, or meeting up with canine chums for walks - but no feline friends!

Could you be Luna’s ‘pawfect’ match? Visit the centre on Brighton Road, Shoreham or telephone 01273 452576 for more information.