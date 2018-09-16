Dog of the Week - Lance

Lurcher Lance has a curious nature and is always keen to greet people when out on walks, said Dogs Trust Shoreham staff.

A relaxing home to enjoy lots of one-on-one time with family would be perfect. This playful dog has a huge love of toys, so would love a garden to chase after a squeaky ball and play fetch with a special someone.

Lance is searching for a home

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: "Although a little sensitive at first, if you take the time to get to know Lance, you'll see his true character shine in no time."

Three-year-old Lance could potentially live with another calm dog of a similar size but cannot live with cats or other small furry pets. A home could be shared with human pals over the age of 12.

Tracey added: "Gentle owners who are keen to support Lance in developing some self-confidence, while allowing him to take things at his own pace would be his dream come true.

"He truly is a sweet and loving boy who cannot wait to finally feel settled in a loving home."

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Contact 01273 452576 for more information or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

