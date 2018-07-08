Dog of the Week – Hugo

Ten-month-old Hugo is said to be energetic, loving to bounce around fields and play with toys.

Tracey Rae, Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre manager, said: “He’s a lively lad, looking for equally active owners who’ll join him on relaxing walks in quiet locations. He’s particularly fond of the beach.”

Staff say that Hugo’s perfect new owners would be people who could spend lots of one-on-one time continuing training and playing games.

Tracey added: “Although Hugo would like to be the only pet in the household, he’s happy to have walking buddies with other friendly and confident dogs. The loveable lurcher would like to share his home with teenagers over the age of 16 and will need a garden of his own to run about in.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Contact 01273 452576 for more information or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

