Dog of the Week: Herbie

‘Laid-back’ Herbie adores human company and affection after getting to know you, say Dogs Trust Shoreham staff.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Herbie is a lover of the simple things in life, and enjoys wading in water on quiet walks. A peaceful, adult-only home would be a great match for Herbie.

“Ideally, potential adopters would live close to the rehoming centre so that they can get to know Herbie well before taking him home. Herbie has a select few canine chums and could potentially live with another dog.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is at Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone the centre on 01273 452576 for more information.