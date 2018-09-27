Dog of the Week – Billy

Staffordshire bull terrier Billy has stolen the hearts of all the staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “The loveable three-year-old adores the company of his human pals and will often take it upon himself to relax on your lap for a fuss. He dreams of fun, muddy walks with his special someone and feeling like he’s part of a family.”

Billy would be best suited as the only pet in a quiet, peaceful home where someone will always be around to offer a cuddle, and could live with children over the age of eight.

Tracey added: “This adorable Staffordshire bull terrier has lots to offer and will make a truly wonderful companion to someone who could provide him with the loving home that he deserves.

“Billy is currently living with a foster family but is hopeful to meet his special someone soon. If you think that it could be you, then please don’t hesitate to contact Dogs Trust Shoreham.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is located in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Contact 01273 452576 for more information or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

