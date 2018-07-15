Dog of the Week – Bear

Bear is an endearing character with a sensitive soul, say staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

The five-year-old will reveal an affectionate side and be a loyal companion to owners who take the time to get to know Bear.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “He dreams of a peaceful home environment, where he can spend his days relaxing in the company of his special someone and pottering about in the garden.

“If he’s not taking it easy, this chap is always eager for an adventure. He very much enjoys his walks, but can be quite strong on lead so his new owners will need to be steady on their feet.”

Bear cannot live with cats but could potentially live with another calm and steady dog if they were to get on well upon introductions. He could also share his home with teenagers over the age of 15.

Tracey added: “Although this sweet staffie crossbreed can become a little overwhelmed at times, he’s hopeful to find a loving family who could gently guide him in building some confidence.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Contact 01273 452576 for more information or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

