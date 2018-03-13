Do you want to have a say on Arundel’s future?

Do you want to have a say in the future of Arundel? This is your chance.

A steering committee has already been formed to look at updating the town’s neighbourhood plan, but they are now looking for more residents to get involved.

Click here to read the original story.

When Arundel’s Neighbourhood Plan was agreed in February 2014, it was only the thirteenth in the country and the first in West Sussex.

James Stewart, Arundel Town Councillor and chairman of the steering committee, said: “As a result some of the wording in it needs to change, and some of the policies may need to be updated.”

Now the committee is looking for more residents to get involved in ‘task groups’ . These groups will be asked to come up with ideas for new planning policies to address certain issues.

To get involved visit www.arundelneighbourhoodplan.co.uk or call 01903 881564.