‘Dirty’ Walberton care home warned to improve

A home that cares for adults with disabilities has again been told it must improve.

Inspectors found two of Walberton (South Coast)’s three premises in Walberton weren’t clean when they turned up unannounced.

A Care Quality Commission report, published on March 1 following two inspections at the end of November, rated the service ‘requires improvement’ overall, but good for caring and responsiveness.

The report states: “At the previous inspection (2015), we asked the provider to take action to make improvements as we found areas of the environment in all three properties were poorly maintained and not always clean which was compromising people’s dignity and quality and life.

“At this inspection we checked to see if the provider had taken actions to address these issues and found this still required improvement.

“Two of the three properties were not clean on the first day of our inspection.

“All three properties were in need of maintenance works.

“The provider was aware of the outstanding maintenance work and a schedule of necessary repairs and improvements had been approved prior to our inspection and scheduled to take place.

“The provider was not adequately assessing, detecting or controlling risks to people from infection and cross infection.

“Correct procedures for preparation and storage of food was were not being followed in two of the properties.

“Kitchens and the equipment in them was unclean. Hazardous waste was not always being disposed of correctly. Bathrooms and the equipment in them were not always clean.”

Inspectors found a number of other issues relating to restricted cleaning chemicals not being stored properly; health and fire checks and audits were in place but not being ‘consistently completed’; and where possible risks to people had been found ‘no action had been taken to rectify problems’.

It said: “At this inspection we found that the service had enough staff to support people to stay safe and meet their needs.

The service followed safe recruitment practices. Staff received safeguarding training and knew of their responsibilities to

keep people safe from abuse.

“Risks to people in their daily lives were identified, assessed and managed appropriately.

“The service was committed to making sure the people who used their service were encouraged and empowered to raise any concerns or issues they might have about abuse, including any abuse relating to people’s protected characteristics under the Equality Act 2010.”

It added: “We observed people were treated with dignity and people’s confidentiality was respected.

“People were assessed to identify their individual support needs and wishes and their care plans reflected this.”