Developers ‘disappointed’ with decision on IKEA in Lancing

Developers have said they are ‘disappointed’ with the decision reached by councillors debating the New Monks Farm planning application last night.

Members of Adur District Council’s planning committee voted to defer their decision on an IKEA and 600 homes at the meeting, which lasted almost four hours.

The proposed IKEA in Lancing

Councillors asked IKEA to come back with further mitigation measures and for more discussions to be had with Lancing College about access issues.

Martin Perry, director of New Monks Farm Development Limited, a subsidiary of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, said after the meeting: “It is disappointing that the committee was unable to make a decision today.

“By no means is this the end of the road.

Artist's impression of the 600 homes

“We will go back to IKEA and see what further mitigation they can provide and we will continue our discussion with Lancing College.

“We have been in discussion for two years and we had proposed a solution – it’s time for them to come to the party.”

Tim Farlam, Real Estate Manager for IKEA UK and Ireland, said: “We can confirm that Adur District Council has deferred a decision on our plans to develop an IKEA store as part of a planning application submitted by New Monks Farm Development Ltd.

“We are disappointed with the decision as the proposal met all national and local planning guidelines and we regularly held discussions with the local community to ensure the final store design met the needs of both IKEA and the surrounding community.

“We will now discuss the decision with New Monks Farm Development to consider our next steps.”

