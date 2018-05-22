Derelict seafront space to become picnic area

They say life’s a picnic – but now parents and children can take that expression literally with the announcement of a new seafront family area.

The Western Putting, Crazy Golf and Crazy Snooker Green next to Banjo Road was closed in 2016 after a Council contractor decided to invest in improving the nearby Buccaneer Bay Adventure Golf Course instead.

The site had remained derelict since that point – but now, Arun District Council has announced that the former recreational site adjacent to Littlehampton Beach is being transformed into a picnic area.

It will be called Picnic on the Green, and the green space will be gated to keep youngsters safe.

Councillor Gillian Brown, leader of Arun District Council and cabinet member for economy, said: “We are very pleased to be able to breathe new life into this derelict attraction.

“Lying so close to the coach park, beach and BBQ stands, this really is the perfect spot to stop for a picnic.

“The area will be enclosed so families will be safe in the knowledge that youngsters can’t wander too far and it will feature attractive planting, making it the ideal place to relax and enjoy lunch.”

The site will also be furnished with picnic benches and litter bins to reduce any environmental impact.

The work should be completed by the Bank Holiday weekend, ready for the summer season, according to the council.

Once established, the council envisaged that there will be children’s entertainment and other events held at the site.

For further details on regeneration in Littlehampton, contact Phil Graham, economic regeneration officer, on 01903 737 858 or email phil.graham@arun.gov.uk.