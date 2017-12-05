Dental practice holds soiree to ‘get to know the patients’

Ferring Dental Practice was turned into an art gallery for one evening only.

The Art Soiree with Nick Bodimeade was held last Wednesday, so patients could find out more about the paintings on display at the Ferring Street practice.

Sacha Tunks, business development manager, said: “We were graced with the presence of Mr Nick Bodimeade himself, a fabulous artist who currently resides in Lewes.

“His artwork can be seen throughout the practice and as a result of so many wonderful compliments from our patients, we decided to throw an Art Soiree.

“We had been wanting to do a little something different and this was the perfect excuse to relax with our patients and indulge for the evening.”

The walls were lined with a variety of large and smaller pieces, all from the collection called the B Roads.

Mr Bodimeade gave a talk explaining how he came to create the series, examples of which can be seen at the Zimmer Stewart Gallery in Arundel.

He paints familiar scenes and composition is important in his works. For B-Roads, he wanted to give a sense that everything was on the brink of happening.

He was inspired by the last spring a few years ago, when he noticed an excess of light travelling through the trees before they were in full leaf.

He felt this made everything look more vibrant and fresh than normal and he found a way to create contemporary paintings of the rural landscape.

Sacha added: “The evening was a way of us being able to interact with our patients to get to know them and build rapport but to also provide a little something for the community that’s not expected of a dental practice.

“We are an innovative, forward-thinking practice who are always looking to do a little something extra. The evening was a raging success.

“The artist was an absolute delight and gave a comprehensive talk. He was inspiring and has left some of us excited to pick up our paintbrushes again.”