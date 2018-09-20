Dedicated charity supporters raise more than £10,000 for Guild Care

Members of a Worthing charity have been left feeling elated after two businessmen managed to raise more than £10,000 through their fundraising events.

Long-time Guild Care supporters Derek Steel and Peter Kennard raised £11,069 for the charity and were invited to Methold House in North Street, Worthing, for a cheque presentation and tea and cake.

Peter, of funeral director HD Tribe, and Derek from estate agent Jacobs Steel hosted the 12th annual Not the New Year’s Eve Ball at Worthing Golf Club, where 120 people enjoyed a three-course dinner, fundraising auction, casino and music, raising more than £5,000.

The pair also hosted their annual St George’s Day lunch for the 12th year at the Ardington Hotel in Steyne Gardens in Worthing, with 137 people attending, the highest number of guests the event has had.

Former Arsenal and England footballer Paul Merson attended as this year’s special guest. The event was another charity donation success, managing to raise a total of £5,000.

Derek said: “As a local businessman, I wanted to give something back and I’ve really enjoyed getting involved with the charity, as well as organising my own events, too, with Peter, raising much-needed funds.”

Both men, under their partnership known as D&P Fundraising, have been supporters of Guild Care for more than 25 years, hosting and sponsoring events across the area throughout the year.

Community fundraising manager Charlotte Bolton said: “We are so grateful for Derek and Peter’s continued support and are elated by this incredible fundraising.

“The money raised will help support our community services from dementia care, care homes and community transport to providing carers with a much-needed break, and in turn will help many local people in the community, reducing isolation and supporting people to live independently for longer and to live well.”

Guild Care offers more than 30 services and these are able to continue running due to the support of fundraising teams like Derek and Peter, as well as people making regular or one-off donations.

For more information about getting involved with raising money for Guild Care, visit www.guildcare.org

-----

PICTURES: Ball raises thousands for Guild Care

Golf challenge backed by 15 teams

Walk to Remember revamp as Guild Care marks 85th year