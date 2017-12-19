Date set for gap in flood defences to be plugged at last

Long-awaited work to plug a gap in flood defences on Littlehampton’s east bank are expected to start this week.

The Environment Agency completed a £22million scheme to protect residents and businesses from flooding more than two years ago – but a gap was left which it believed would be plugged by landowner Jane Wood.

The agency said it was now stepping in after the ageing timber defences were not upgraded as expected.

David Robinson, Environment Agency operations manager, said: “We have worked hard over the last two years to get this final part of the riverside defences on the east bank completed and I am pleased that we can begin work ahead of the worst of the high tides and potential coastal storms this winter.

“We have had robust contingency plans in place throughout to deploy temporary defences behind the unfinished section of flood wall.

“A permanent solution will further protect the town as well as allowing us to deploy temporary defences in other locations in times of increased flood risk.”

The new flood defence wall will run for 26 metres Steel sheet piles will be installed from a floating barge in the River Arun. It is expected that, subject to favourable weather conditions, the project would begin this week and completed in January 2018.

Reacting to the agency’s decision, announced in the Gazette in October, Ms Wood said: “It is very good that they are doing it. They have done a brilliant job on the east bank. They are now going to complete the job which is fantastic.”

The agency had to cancel a 2015 event marking the scheme’s completion over flooding fears.