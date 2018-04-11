Damaged rail lines shut between Bognor and Barnham

Some lines are closed between between Bognor and Barnham due to urgent track repairs.

Urgent repairs to the track between Bognor Regis and Barnham is causing disruption to journey through these station.

Train services may be cancelled.

There is a reduced service running between Bognor Regis and Barnham station for the remainder of the day.

The shuttle services that run between these two stations have been suspended.

A spokesman for Southern said: “Some damage has occurred to a set of points between Bognor Regis and Barnham station.

“These are the points which allow the Bognor Regis trains to run into platform 1 at Barnham, and as a result, trains which usually take this route will be unable to run.

“Other services can still run into alternative platforms.

“Southern are working closely with Network Rail who have investigated the damage, and due to the nature of the damage will need to make the necessary repairs overnight.

“Points are movable sections of track which allow trains to cross from one line to another.

“When these fail it means that services are unable to continue on their correct route.”

Travellers are advised to check their trains are running using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner.

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey.

Customers should keep their train tickets and make a note of their journey, as both will be required to support any claim.

