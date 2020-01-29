Cyclist taken to hospital in Worthing collision

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision in Worthing.

According to the South East Coast Ambulance Service, one crew in an ambulance car came across the collision, involving a car and a cyclist, at the junction of Highfield Road and Littlehampton Road in Worthing at around 9.05am.

The scene of the incident in Littlehampton Road, Worthing

They stopped to help, and were backed up by an ambulance soon afterwards. Police were also at the scene, and closed off Highfield Road.

An ambulance service spokesman said the cyclist was treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital at 10.10am.

