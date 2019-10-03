Cyclist taken to hospital after collision in Worthing

A cyclist was taken to hospital following a collision in Worthing this morning, the ambulance service confirmed.

A bike and a car collided in Ringmer Road in Worthing at around 8.40am today, a spokesman said.

Police and an ambulance are at the scene

"One ambulance crew attended and the patient was treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital," the spokesman said.

The road was temporarily closed by police.

SEE MORE: Smoking litter is big issue on Worthing beach, Great British Beach Clean 2019 survey reveals

Worthing community unites around former Thomas Cook employees

This is what West Sussex could look like by 2100 if sea levels rise