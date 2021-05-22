Young Sussex woman suffers potentially ‘life-changing injuries’ in noxious substance attack

Officers responded to a report of a noxious substance being thrown over a woman in the doorway of a property in Steine Gardens, Brighton, at around 4.20pm on Thursday (May 20).

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she remains with what police described as potentially life-changing injuries.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black woman, 5ft 6ins tall, carrying a blue rucksack and wearing a face visor.

CCTV footage of a woman believed to be involved in a Brighton assault SUS-210522-094035001

Brighton and Hove Chief Inspector Nick Dias said: “Our officers continue to work tirelessly to identify the suspect in relation to this matter and ensure an arrest is made.

“We need your help in identifying the person in the footage, do you recognise them?

“We believe the suspect fled towards Princes Street, Brighton, and then towards the seafront. We are urging anyone who witnessed someone acting suspiciously in this area between the hours of 3pm and 5pm on Thursday (20 May) to make contact with us.

“Patrols continue to be stepped up in the city, please do come and talk to one of us if you have any information or concerns.”