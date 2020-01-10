Young men arrested after house burgled in Worthing

Two young men have been arrested after a house was burgled in Worthing, according to Sussex Police.

According to the force, officers were alerted by a member of the public to two people inside a property in Aglaia Road, Worthing, at 2.10am on Monday, January 6.

Crime news

Police units were sent to the scene, combed the area and two men were caught in George V Avenue.

A 20-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling and theft. He was later release on police bail until February 3.

Melachi East, 20, of Cunningham Gardens, Bognor Regis, was charged with burglary dwelling with intent to steal, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place. East was remanded in custody and will next appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on February 4.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in this area at this time should report online or call 101 quoting 71 of 06/01.