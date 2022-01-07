Young driver seen 'swerving' onto Sussex roundabout was 'almost double' the drink-drive limit - 'All occupants found this amusing'

A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after an incident in Brighton on Thursday night (January 6).

"Last night whilst waiting at a roundabout we noticed a vehicle swerving on to the roundabout in Brighton," Sussex Roads Police wrote on Twitter this morning (Friday).

"We observed the drivers actions, she was swerving from left to right and nearly collided with vehicles and the pavement. She was stopped by us."

Police said the 'young 21-year-old female' was driving with her 'four young friends'.

"All four occupants were highly intoxicated," police added.

"The female blew 75ug/L almost double the drink drive limit and was arrested. All occupants found this amusing and had no care in the world.

"The female provided two samples in custody of 75 and 79 and will be charged.

A Sussex Police officer feels he 'prevented a potential serious accident' when he stopped a 'swerving' vehicle in Brighton.

"She is also in a position of trust in her career so her employer will be informed.

"Thankfully tonight this didn’t end in disaster and we didn’t have to knock on a loved ones door."

One of the police officers involved, Pat Nixon, spoke out after the incident.

"I genuinely believe that by stopping this vehicle tonight I have prevented a potential serious accident," PC Nixon said.

"The female's actions and immaturity could have seen us knocking at a loved one's door this evening to tell them she wasn’t coming home. It’s simple, don’t."