Yapton man who caught with toddler pornography is spared jail

A man from Yapton who was caught with toddler pornography has avoided jail after a judge said: “There is a good chance you will not reoffend.”

Oliver Parry, 22, from St Marys Meadow, Yapton, was handed 200 hours of unpaid work at Portsmouth Crown Court after a collection of disturbing images and movies of children being abused were discovered at his address in February last year.

The court heard how Parry, who admitted he was ‘sexually attracted to children’, was caught out by the police’s online paedophile investigation team.

When offices turned up at his address in Yapton, police carried out a search before seizing computers belonging to the defendant.

A number of files were found including 10 Class A moving images, nine Class A images and 40 category B/C images.

Prosecutor Anthony Bailey said there were file names ‘indicative of a sexual interest in underage children’ as well as ‘explicit images of children up to six years of age’.

Investigations also concluded that Parry had been on horrific ‘toddler porn’ sites and had also searched out underage girls.

During police interview in November last year, Parry came clean to officers. “He readily admitted his actions,” Mr Bailey said. “He said he was in a bad place with college and life. The defendant said he was disgusted with himself and felt ashamed.”

Parry, who admitted possessing indecent images of children and four counts of making indecent images of children, had since been getting treatment for his warped obsession – with him showing good prospects for rehabilitation.

Defending Jason Halsey said it was ‘rare to see someone showing such positivity’ regarding treatment following their offending. “He’s made brave and frank admissions of his sexual interest in children. His openness should not be held against him,” he said.

Judge William Ashworth agreed to spare Parry prison after his ‘candid admissions’ with him instead opting for the defendant to attend a program and to complete ten rehabilitation days alongside his 24 month community order. He was also subject to a sexual harm prevention order for five years and told to pay costs of £340.

Judge Ashworth said: “There was no contact with any children but if you are part of the market then you are part of the demand that leads to the abuse of these children that sees them separated from their parents and put on camera before being abused by adults.”

He added: “You have taken steps to rehabilitate yourself and I believe there is a good chance you will not reoffend.”