Worthing woman robbed and assaulted in her own home by two hooded men

A Worthing woman in her 60s has been robbed and assaulted in her home by two men.

According to Sussex Police, officers were called to Salvington Road at 6.38pm last night (December 16) to reports two men had forced their way into a property and assaulted the female occupant.

A generic picture of Salvington Road, Worthing. Pic: Google

The victim, who was in her 60s, suffered minor injuries in the incident before the suspects left with cash and jewellery, police said.

The first suspect is described by police as a white man, 5ft 7ins tall and in his mid to late 20s. He was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up and a scarf covering the lower half of his face. He was also wearing a high-vis waistcoat over his top, police added.

The second suspect is described by police as a mixed race man, 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build and also in his mid to late 20s. He was also wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up and a scarf covering the lower part of his face.

Police said the suspects are thought to have fled the scene in a vehicle, heading eastbound towards Cotswold Road, Worthing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any further information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1153 of 16/12.