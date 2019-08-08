Worthing woman catches intruder trying to break into her home

A Worthing woman caught a would-be burglar as he attempted to break into her house on Monday (August 5).

A Sussex Police spokesman said the victim heard a noise at the front of her Windsor Road house and looked out her window to see a man standing in front of her door attempting to open the lock.

She put the security latch on, activated her burglar alarm and dialled 999, the spokesman said.

Two new police officer recruits, who had only been on patrol for a few weeks, responded to the scene and took the description of the intruder from the victim.

Within five minutes, the police spokesman said, the officers had located and arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of attempted burglary and later released under investigation.

PC Steve Edwards, who has been tutoring the new recruits, said: "This was great work by the two recruit officers who were able to locate a suspect quickly and make an arrest."

Anyone who witnessed the attempted burglary or has any information about the incident should report online or ring 101 quoting serial 590 of 05/08.