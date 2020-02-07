Worthing woman assaulted in much-used tunnel

A Worthing woman has been assaulted in a much-used tunnel, according to Sussex Police.

In a statement from the force, it said: "Police were called on Wednesday, February 5 to reports a woman had been assaulted by an unknown male around 4.05pm in Ivy Arch Tunnel, Worthing.

The entrance to the Ivy Arch Tunnel. Picture: Google

"The woman suffered slight injuries and was left very shaken by the incident."

The man is described by police as white, approximately 6ft, in his 30s, and of medium build with dark, short, wavy hair. He was smartly dressed in black trousers and a navy anorak, police said.

The tunnel runs below the railway line and is near the Morrisons supermarket.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have any further information, is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1005 of 05/02.