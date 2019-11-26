Worthing woman, 88, has £17,000 stolen in distraction burglary

A Worthing pensioner has had thousands of pounds stolen from her home by a man claiming to be a gardener.

Sussex Police has released an e-fit image of a man suspected of stealing £17,000 from an 88-year-old woman in Durrington on Wednesday, November 13.

An e-fit of the suspect from Sussex Police

A spokesman for the police said the man offered to undertake any gardening work that needed doing, but once inside the woman's house, stole the large sum of money.

He has been described by police as a white man, aged 50 to 60, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall and of 'proportionate build'.

According to police, the victim said he spoke with a south east England accent and had greying hair that was short, thinning and brushed bak.

He was also said to be wearing a black jacket, a large ‘fancy looking’ watch, and carrying a very large yellow plastic bag. He left the scene in an open backed lorry-type vehicle, police added.

Anyone who knows this man, or who may have other information that can help the investigation, should report online or call 101 quoting serial 259 of 15/11.