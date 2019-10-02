Worthing viral bullying video leads to conviction of 12-year-old boy

A viral video showing a young boy being bullied and attacked by a group of children has been addressed by a senior police officer.

Miles Ockwell, Superintendent for Adur and Worthing, has released a statement about a video shared on social media today (October 2), which shows a group of three boys attacking a fourth boy.

Superintendent Ockwell said the incident occurred in May and a 12-year-old boy had recently been convicted of seven separate offences after the attack.

“We are aware of a video published and being widely shared on social media today, October 2, relating to a serious assault in Worthing dating to May of this year," he said.

"This incident was reported to police in June and, when it was brought to our attention, uncovered a wider picture of violence involving and affecting young people in the town.

"Those involved in this incident, seven young boys, were arrested or attended a voluntary interview and were released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.

"We fully appreciate the community concern around this. A 12-year-old boy was recently convicted of seven separate offences and was given a 12 month supervision requirement. There are a number of other ongoing criminal investigations linked to other young people.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated but please be assured we are taking action, working with partner agencies, identifying those responsible and safeguarding those at risk. Please report information or concerns to police http://socsi.in/O6HOv."

The disturbing video, which was shared widely across Facebook, has since been taken down from a number of public groups.