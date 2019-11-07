Worthing Town Hall precinct cordoned off by police: this is why

The precinct outside Worthing Town Hall has been cordoned off by police - and this is why.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were called to the scene at 4.45pm to a 'public order' incident involving a number of individuals outside the town hall in Chapel Road.

The scene of the incident outside Worthing Town Hall this evening (November 7)

The cordon had been put up for the public's safety while officers investigated the matter, the spokesman said.

They were unable to confirm if anyone had been arrested yet, and if so how many, nor if anyone was injured.

Part of Chapel Road has been closed as a result of the incident.

The spokesman said: "We are dealing with the incident and apologies for any inconvenience. We needed to close elements of the road for everyone's safety."

A full statement would be put out in due course, they added.