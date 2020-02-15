Worthing to Littlehampton trains delayed after passengers cause 'disturbance'

Trains from Worthing to Littlehampton have been delayed after passengers caused a disturbance.

According to tweets from Southern Rail, the incident is reported to have taken place at West Worthing Railway Station.

British Transport Police are on the scene, supporting the South East Coast Ambulance Service, although the reasons for the ambulance service's involvement are still unclear.

Trains between the two stations had to be stopped, and Southern Rail has warned some may still be cancelled and others delayed for around 20 minutes.