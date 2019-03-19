Worthing TK Maxx incident - police issue update as man charged with multiple offences

A man has been charged following an incident at TK Maxx in Worthing last week.

A man accused of stealing from TK Maxx stores in Worthing, Crawley and Hove has been charged with several offences, police confirmed.

Police were called to TK Maxx in Worthing. Picture and video: Jennifer Logan

The news follows the arrest of a man following an incident at Worthing's TK Maxx on Friday.

Nicu Cirtita, 44, unemployed and of no fixed address, has been charged with common assault and five counts of theft from a shop.

All offences are alleged to have occurred at TK Maxx stores in Hove (January 26 and March 5), Crawley (March 9) and Worthing (March 11 and March 15).



Police called to Worthing TK Maxx

Officers were called to TK Maxx at 12.55pm on Friday to a report of shoplifting.

One man was arrested on suspicion of theft and assault. police confirmed at the time.

Witnesses should contact police on 101 quoting serial 534 of 15/03.