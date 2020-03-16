Worthing terrorism arrest: young man set to face trial after latest court appearance

A young man charged in connection to Islamist terrorism offences is set to face trial.

On Friday, Zakaria Yanaouri, of Congreve Road, Worthing, appeared at the Old Bailey in London charged with five counts of possessing material likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act (2000).

According to a police spokesman, he entered no plea.

The next hearing has been set for June 22.

Mr Yanaouri was arrested at 5am on Monday, February 24, following a pre-planned, intelligence-led operation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East, a police spokesman said.

He was charged and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody.

If you have any information about suspicious activity or behaviour report it at gov.uk/ACT or 0800 789 321.