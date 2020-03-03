Worthing terrorism arrest: young man appears in court

A young man charged in connection to Islamist terrorism offences has appeared in court.

Zakaria Yanaouri, of Congreve Road, Worthing, was arrested at 5am on Monday, February 24, following a pre-planned, intelligence-led operation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East, a police spokesman said.

Zakaria Yanaouri, of Congreve Road, Worthing, was arrested at 5am on Monday, February 24

He was charged with five counts of possessing material likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act (2000).

On Monday, he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody, police said.

He is next due in court for a preliminary hearing on March 13 at the Old Bailey.