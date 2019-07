Officers were called in the early hours of this morning (July 26) to reports of a fight at the junction of Browning Road and Heene Road, Worthing. A house in Heene Road connected to the incident is being searched for evidence by forensics teams, and images show a high police presence nearby.

Police at the scene of the incident in Heene Road, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

