Worthing shop crash: Police searching for second vehicle after car collided with window
Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a crash at a shop in Worthing.
Officers responded to a 'two-vehicle crash' in Rowlands Road, Worthing, shortly before 2pm on Monday (February 7).
"One of the vehicles subsequently collided with a shop, causing damage to a window, while the other vehicle made off from the scene," a Sussex Police spokesman said.
"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the other vehicle and the driver responsible."
Pictures emerged from the scene yesterday afternoon, showing damage to a car and the window of the Guild Care charity shop.
Police confirmed that no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 634 of 07/02.
Have you read?: Missing man, 31, found dead in Worthing