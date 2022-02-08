Officers responded to a 'two-vehicle crash' in Rowlands Road, Worthing, shortly before 2pm on Monday (February 7).

"One of the vehicles subsequently collided with a shop, causing damage to a window, while the other vehicle made off from the scene," a Sussex Police spokesman said.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the other vehicle and the driver responsible."

One of the vehicles involved in the crash ended up colliding with a shop window. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Pictures emerged from the scene yesterday afternoon, showing damage to a car and the window of the Guild Care charity shop.

Police confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 634 of 07/02.